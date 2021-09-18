JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.0 days.

Shares of JCDXF stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.