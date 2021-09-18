-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of GH traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.