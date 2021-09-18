-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of GH traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

