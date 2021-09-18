FuzeX Market Cap Reaches $443,608.81 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $443,608.81 and approximately $54.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

