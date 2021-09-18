Expanse (EXP) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $5,624.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,203.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.87 or 0.07134079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00375669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.25 or 0.01303333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00118725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00561598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.98 or 0.00493696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00358900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

