Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $474.19 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Numeraire has a market cap of $474.19 million and $167.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $46.50 or 0.00096463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,453 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,011 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.