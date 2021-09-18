-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $24,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 1,213,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,040. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

