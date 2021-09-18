Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.7 days.

DCHPF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $$68.05 during midday trading on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

