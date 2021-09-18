Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 642.0 days.

CTMLF remained flat at $$15.06 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

