Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

