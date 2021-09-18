Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BBWI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,465. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

