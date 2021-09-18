-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NMG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

