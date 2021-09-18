Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Envista by 45.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,159,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Envista by 325.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 2,712,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,715. Envista has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.