MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

MP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,310. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

