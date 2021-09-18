Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $113.88

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.83. 753,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,967. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.