Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 38.3%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LAIX by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

LAIX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 270,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81. LAIX has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

