Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KAII remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth $3,860,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth $7,963,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth $579,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

