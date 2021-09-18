Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €117.93 ($138.75).

A number of research firms recently commented on SY1. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

FRA:SY1 traded down €4.35 ($5.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €116.35 ($136.88). 1,868,566 shares of the stock traded hands. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of €122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €113.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

