Lossless Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358,999.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $358,999.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.24 or 0.07115316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.60 or 1.00190317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00847736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

