Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Rises By 60.0%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 38,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 28,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.