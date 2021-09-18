Financial Contrast: DHT (NYSE:DHT) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and DHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.19 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.95 DHT $691.04 million 1.43 $266.27 million $1.74 3.33

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eneti pays out -0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% DHT 18.31% 5.27% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eneti and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 DHT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Eneti currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. DHT has a consensus target price of $9.59, indicating a potential upside of 65.27%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than Eneti.

Summary

DHT beats Eneti on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

