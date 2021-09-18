Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 622,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,198. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

