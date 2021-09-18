Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $500.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 152,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,681,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

