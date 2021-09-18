Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$13.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,796. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
