Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.