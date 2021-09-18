Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.17 ($83.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ETR:STM traded down €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Monday, reaching €59.95 ($70.53). The company had a trading volume of 52,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €66.15 and its 200 day moving average is €65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

