FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $120.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.09 million to $122.00 million. FireEye reported sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $694.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 342.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,374,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

