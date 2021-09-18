The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. 18,738,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

