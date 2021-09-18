Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.03 Million

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce $421.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $547.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 537.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 5,148,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

