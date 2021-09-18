EOSDT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $527.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $527.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00174095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.24 or 0.07141301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.49 or 0.99536037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00845361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

