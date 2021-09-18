Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

