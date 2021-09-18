Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in August

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ISCNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 139,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
