Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in August

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISCNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 139,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Get Isracann Biosciences alerts:

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.