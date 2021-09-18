Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Expands By 96.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 231,600 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,150. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

