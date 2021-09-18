63,646 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

