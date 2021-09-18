United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 50,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,206. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

