Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $40.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 500,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,796. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

