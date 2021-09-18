Niobium Coin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $151,070.09 and approximately $40.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00131826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

