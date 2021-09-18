Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Decreases By 57.1%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBHC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.