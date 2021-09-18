Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.60. 436,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,747. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

