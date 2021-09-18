Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPFRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of MPFRF remained flat at $$2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

