WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.