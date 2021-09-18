Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $139,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

