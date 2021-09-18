Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Down 36.5% in August

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

