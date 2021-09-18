Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $248.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166,450 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $248,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $209.03. 5,835,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

