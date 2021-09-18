PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 12,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 92,745,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. The stock has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.