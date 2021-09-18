Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Decreases By 36.8%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 738,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NatWest Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.