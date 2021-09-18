Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Maiden by 2,766.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maiden stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 411,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,561. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

