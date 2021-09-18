ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Down 37.2% in August

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,200. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.