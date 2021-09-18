Chiliz Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $155.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00132359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.