Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $116.33

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,916 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,614. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

