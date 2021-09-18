Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $476.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.25 million and the lowest is $460.19 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

O stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,524. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

